Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,830,923 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,064,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,681,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

