Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 438 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,172,000 after acquiring an additional 213,082 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in CoStar Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,421,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $94.50 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.