Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $341.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.05. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

