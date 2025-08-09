Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 89,009 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,748,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,009 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Carrier Global worth $301,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Carrier Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 14.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 61.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2,320.8% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

