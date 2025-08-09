Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,923 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Humana worth $276,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Humana by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 639.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $266.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.87 and a 52-week high of $382.72.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.62.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

