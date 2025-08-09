Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,109,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $294,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 40.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 83,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Equity Residential by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 339,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of EQR opened at $63.19 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 104.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.43.

View Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.