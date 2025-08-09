Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $396.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,190 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Travelers Companies worth $396,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,747,656,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,937,000 after buying an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,377,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,704,000 after buying an additional 243,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,329,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,979,000 after buying an additional 364,379 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,685.25. This represents a 71.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.63 and a twelve month high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

