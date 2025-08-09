Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $367.19 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of FedEx worth $367,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE FDX opened at $227.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.40 and a 200-day moving average of $233.68. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

