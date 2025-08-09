Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $331.07 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 395.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,520,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $331,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AFG opened at $129.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.74. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $150.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.20.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

