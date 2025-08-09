Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $292.87 Million Holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $292,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in APA by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in APA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Argus raised shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. APA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. APA’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.