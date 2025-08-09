Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,274,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Baker Hughes worth $319,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price target on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

