Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,920 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Rockwell Automation worth $408,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $6,818,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 191,370 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.47.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $94,309.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,950.68. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $96,914.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,790.21. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,715. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $333.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

