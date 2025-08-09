Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 105,152 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,591,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $377,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.3%

MPC opened at $160.95 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 54.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.29.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

