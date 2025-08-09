Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,774,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $269,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,238,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,584,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,181,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,978,000 after purchasing an additional 538,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,865 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,601,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,632,000 after purchasing an additional 258,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.78.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra Energy

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.