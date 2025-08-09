Charles E. Patterson II Purchases 22,559 Shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) Stock

Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Charles E. Patterson II acquired 22,559 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,229.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,229.29. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mackenzie Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKZR opened at $4.76 on Friday. Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mackenzie Realty Capital

Mackenzie Realty Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

