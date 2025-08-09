CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,257 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.59% of CBRE Group worth $230,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,558. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $161.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

