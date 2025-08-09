Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Reduced by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $416.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.