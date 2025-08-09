Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Reduced by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.00.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
CAT opened at $416.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $441.15.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.72%.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/04 – 08/08
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.