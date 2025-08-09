Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.00.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $416.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $441.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

