Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $416.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.76. The stock has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

