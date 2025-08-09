Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Humana by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,587,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,045 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 40,881.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,066,790,000 after purchasing an additional 779,193 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $190,282,000. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $145,258,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $87,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.62.

Humana Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE HUM opened at $266.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $382.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

