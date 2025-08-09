Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 475 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,038,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:EW opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.68. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,554.40. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,745. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

