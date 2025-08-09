Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 276 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 54,641 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 465,583.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 820.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,999,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of RPV stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

