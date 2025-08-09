Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,954 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,678,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 345.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,500,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,273 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $333,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,163.04. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $8,984,175. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $119.41 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.43 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average of $107.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.