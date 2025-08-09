Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,447 World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned 0.07% of World Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAW. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in World Equity ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 326,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,709 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in World Equity ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in World Equity ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in World Equity ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get World Equity ETF alerts:

World Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DFAW stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89. World Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $70.40.

World Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World Equity ETF (DFAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that invests in a broad portfolio of stocks across all market capitalizations globally. The funds objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation DFAW was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.