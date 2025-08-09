Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 14,356 FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in FMC by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 74,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in FMC by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 52,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 36,856 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. FMC Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.15 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. FMC’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. FMC’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

