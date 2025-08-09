Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,432,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,475 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,671,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,709,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,754,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,652,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,636,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,198,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

