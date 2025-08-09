Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $183.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.90. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $234.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.