Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $631,000 Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lessened its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 1,180.8% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,209,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $163,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

