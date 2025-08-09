Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,660 National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $87.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $89.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.