Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2025

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $35,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,742,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,494,550,286.96. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $36,020,000.00.
  • On Friday, August 1st, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.30, for a total transaction of $37,130,000.00.
  • On Thursday, July 31st, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,624 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.89, for a total transaction of $2,715,111.36.
  • On Wednesday, July 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.21, for a total transaction of $16,610,500.00.
  • On Monday, July 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.66, for a total transaction of $16,783,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $16,767,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $16,861,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 21st, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.96, for a total value of $17,148,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 18th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.08, for a total value of $17,054,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $35,240,000.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $348.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.34 and its 200-day moving average is $271.80. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $124.39 and a 1-year high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Oppenheimer raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.