Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $35,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,742,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,494,550,286.96. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $36,020,000.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.30, for a total transaction of $37,130,000.00.

On Thursday, July 31st, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,624 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.89, for a total transaction of $2,715,111.36.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.21, for a total transaction of $16,610,500.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.66, for a total transaction of $16,783,000.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $16,767,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $16,861,000.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.96, for a total value of $17,148,000.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.08, for a total value of $17,054,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $35,240,000.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $348.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.34 and its 200-day moving average is $271.80. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $124.39 and a 1-year high of $413.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Oppenheimer raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

