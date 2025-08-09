Capri’s (CPRI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. Capri has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,987,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129,123 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Capri by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,183,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,275,000 after buying an additional 495,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,032,000 after acquiring an additional 855,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capri by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,647,000 after buying an additional 1,088,051 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,262,000 after acquiring an additional 172,360 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

