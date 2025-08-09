Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts GlobalFoundries FY2026 Earnings

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlobalFoundries in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse expects that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlobalFoundries’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded GlobalFoundries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

GlobalFoundries Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GFS opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. GlobalFoundries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of GlobalFoundries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

About GlobalFoundries

(Get Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.