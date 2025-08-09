Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Earnings Estimates for Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Prothena in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.66). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.04) per share.

Get Prothena alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $78.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $413.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.03. Prothena has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Prothena by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Prothena by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Prothena by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.