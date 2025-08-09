Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $411.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $424.00 to $411.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $553.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4%

VRTX stock opened at $366.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $450.77 and its 200-day moving average is $465.51. The company has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $364.66 and a twelve month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($12.83) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

