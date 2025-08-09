Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of SPT opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a market cap of $811.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $111.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $551,745.15. This trade represents a 14.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 119,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,439. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,375 shares of company stock worth $2,389,535 in the last 90 days. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

