Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Price

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $186.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Middleby stock opened at $119.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.58. Middleby has a 12-month low of $118.09 and a 12-month high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $977.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.59 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 249,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,298,621.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,088,263 shares in the company, valued at $461,973,262.17. This represents a 8.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 437,910 shares of company stock valued at $65,243,811. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Garden Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,958,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

