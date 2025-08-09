Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $181.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRI. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.20.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $179.96 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $151.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,006 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,477,000 after acquiring an additional 750,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,475,000 after acquiring an additional 702,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,462,000 after acquiring an additional 421,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,266,000 after acquiring an additional 240,062 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

