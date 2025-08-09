Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.08. Campbell’s has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell’s will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Campbell’s during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell’s by 923.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 77.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 66.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

