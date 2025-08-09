Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) Stock Position Trimmed by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 565.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 3,440.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.