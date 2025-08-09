Bronislaw Edmund Masojada Buys 1,000 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE BRO opened at $93.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $899,139,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,751,000 after buying an additional 2,026,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $171,163,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

