Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) PT at $42.33

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.3333.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $850.99 million, a PE ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -230.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 36,000.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 304.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 629.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 62.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

