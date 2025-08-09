Brokerages Set Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) PT at $309.83

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.8333.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COR. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $285.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.58. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 309,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,237.71. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cencora by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cencora by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

