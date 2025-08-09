Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 55,177 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,689,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,554.85. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,048 shares of company stock worth $4,101,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

BR stock opened at $266.19 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.29 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

