Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 903 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,217,000 after purchasing an additional 248,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,530,000 after acquiring an additional 608,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,063,000 after acquiring an additional 186,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,573,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,084,000 after purchasing an additional 179,760 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,976 shares of company stock worth $693,765. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE PNC opened at $189.58 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

