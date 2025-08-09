Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after buying an additional 3,437,602 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in American Tower by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in American Tower by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,005 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 23,627.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,390,000 after purchasing an additional 831,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $206.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.06. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 247.27%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

