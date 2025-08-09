Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60,572.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,722,000 after buying an additional 2,421,073 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,325,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,406,667,000 after buying an additional 1,514,993 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,428,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,199,713,000 after buying an additional 1,426,746 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,062,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,454,373,000 after buying an additional 744,680 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6,487.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 526,119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,867,000 after buying an additional 518,132 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $366.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.77 and its 200 day moving average is $465.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.66 and a 1 year high of $519.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($12.83) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

