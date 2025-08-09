Brian R. Elworthy Sells 1,051 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $50,847.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 222,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,353.84. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TOST opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 11.5% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 458,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Toast by 40.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 69.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $45,896,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Toast from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

