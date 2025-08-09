BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.04.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of HUBS opened at $449.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.34. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $444.25 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,952.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,718,775.45. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

