Blair William & Co. IL Sells 374 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 142.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at $18,235,581.28. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of KEYS opened at $164.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

