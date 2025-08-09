Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $4,297,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.0%

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $103.98.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

